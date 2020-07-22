Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit declines 5.25% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.68% to Rs 364.41 crore

Net profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical declined 5.25% to Rs 70.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.68% to Rs 364.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 584.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.64% to Rs 205.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 324.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.45% to Rs 1805.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2422.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

