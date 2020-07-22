JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Somany Home Innovation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit declines 5.25% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 37.68% to Rs 364.41 crore

Net profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical declined 5.25% to Rs 70.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.68% to Rs 364.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 584.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.64% to Rs 205.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 324.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.45% to Rs 1805.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2422.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales364.41584.73 -38 1805.802422.39 -25 OPM %8.3921.57 -15.5223.11 - PBDT21.19115.81 -82 233.37496.57 -53 PBT8.94107.50 -92 194.13462.14 -58 NP70.8174.73 -5 205.47324.30 -37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 22 2020. 07:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU