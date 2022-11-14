Himalaya Food International standalone net profit rises 200.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.57% to Rs 17.26 croreNet profit of Himalaya Food International rose 200.68% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.57% to Rs 17.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.2616.35 6 OPM %34.1321.04 -PBDT6.134.10 50 PBT4.451.48 201 NP4.451.48 201
