Himalaya Food International standalone net profit rises 200.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Himalaya Food International rose 200.68% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.57% to Rs 17.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.17.2616.3534.1321.046.134.104.451.484.451.48

