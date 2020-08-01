Hind Commerce standalone net profit rises 220.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 386.67% to Rs 2.19 croreNet profit of Hind Commerce rose 220.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 386.67% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 133.33% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 431.25% to Rs 6.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.190.45 387 6.801.28 431 OPM %1.37-15.56 -8.97-12.50 - PBDT0.080.04 100 0.730.31 135 PBT0.080.04 100 0.730.31 135 NP0.160.05 220 0.560.24 133
