Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit declines 92.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.33% to Rs 47.62 croreNet profit of Hind Rectifiers declined 92.88% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.33% to Rs 47.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 68.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales47.6268.35 -30 OPM %6.8714.18 -PBDT1.448.32 -83 PBT0.537.35 -93 NP0.375.20 -93
