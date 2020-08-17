JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Market snaps 3-day losing streak
Business Standard

Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit declines 92.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 30.33% to Rs 47.62 crore

Net profit of Hind Rectifiers declined 92.88% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.33% to Rs 47.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 68.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales47.6268.35 -30 OPM %6.8714.18 -PBDT1.448.32 -83 PBT0.537.35 -93 NP0.375.20 -93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 15:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU