Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit declines 92.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.33% to Rs 47.62 crore

Net profit of Hind Rectifiers declined 92.88% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.33% to Rs 47.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 68.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.47.6268.356.8714.181.448.320.537.350.375.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)