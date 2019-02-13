Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit rises 377.27% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 135.18% to Rs 68.53 crore

Net profit of Hind Rectifiers rose 377.27% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 135.18% to Rs 68.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 29.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales68.5329.14 135 OPM %10.0810.09 -PBDT5.121.19 330 PBT4.420.66 570 NP3.150.66 377

