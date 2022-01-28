Hindalco Industries Ltd jumps around 3%

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 503.95, up 3.03% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 122.69% in last one year as compared to a 27.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 81.75% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5445.9, up 2.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 74.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.5 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

