Hindalco Industries Ltd sees good buying

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 398.8, up 3.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 240.56% in last one year as compared to a 60.01% gain in NIFTY and a 215.46% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 398.8, up 3.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 14803.35. The Sensex is at 49183.71, up 0.48%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has added around 9.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 17.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5095, up 3.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 286.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 211.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 399.95, up 3.07% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 240.56% in last one year as compared to a 60.01% gain in NIFTY and a 215.46% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 102.12 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

