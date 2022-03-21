Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 2.64%, rises for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 592, up 2.64% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 74.25% in last one year as compared to a 16.42% gain in NIFTY and a 63.59% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 592, up 2.64% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 17155.9. The Sensex is at 57381.01, down 0.83%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has added around 14.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6183.8, up 2.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 98.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 173.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 596.6, up 3.12% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 74.25% in last one year as compared to a 16.42% gain in NIFTY and a 63.59% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 29.55 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

