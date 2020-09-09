Hindalco Industries Ltd stays slippery

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 178.25, down 1.11% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 7.86% in last one year as compared to a 1.77% rally in NIFTY and a 2.5% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 178.25, down 1.11% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 11231.25. The Sensex is at 38089.93, down 0.72%.Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost around 0.2% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2376.85, down 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 169.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 167.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 179.45, down 0.58% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd tumbled 7.86% in last one year as compared to a 1.77% rally in NIFTY and a 2.5% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 65.05 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)