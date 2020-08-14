Hindalco Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 709.00 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.64% to Rs 25283.00 crore

Net loss of Hindalco Industries reported to Rs 709.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1063.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.64% to Rs 25283.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29972.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.25283.0029972.007.0911.581223.002811.00-321.001578.00-709.001063.00

