Hindoostan Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.88 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.33% to Rs 42.78 croreNet Loss of Hindoostan Mills reported to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.33% to Rs 42.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 10.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 160.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 154.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales42.7839.86 7 160.97154.57 4 OPM %-1.40-1.66 --2.330.39 - PBDT0-0.45 100 -3.250.60 PL PBT-1.84-3.23 43 -11.83-10.58 -12 NP-1.88-3.24 42 -11.81-10.59 -12
