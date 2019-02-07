Hindoostan Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.28 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hindoostan Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.94 crore in the September 2018 quarter
West Coast Paper Mills gets revision in credit ratings
H P Cotton Textile Mills fixes record date for dividend
Siyaram Silk Mills standalone net profit declines 20.47% in the September 2018 quarter
West Coast Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 56.45% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 0.98% to Rs 41.31 croreNet Loss of Hindoostan Mills reported to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 0.98% to Rs 41.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 41.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales41.3141.72 -1 OPM %-2.112.01 -PBDT-1.130.81 PL PBT-3.31-2.00 -66 NP-3.28-1.97 -66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU