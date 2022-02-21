Hinduja Global Solutions bags contract from UK Health Security Agency

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) today announced that its subsidiary HGS UK has been selected by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to provide critical customer support to UK citizens for an initial period of two years, with an option to extend further.

The partnership is already underway having launched earlier last week, and the contract could be worth up to 211 million (Rs. 2,100 crore) across the term of the contract, employing over 2,000 Work@Home positions across the UK.

