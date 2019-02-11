JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Atishay Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit declines 29.81% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 27.24% to Rs 1241.49 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Global Solutions declined 29.81% to Rs 36.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 51.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 27.24% to Rs 1241.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 975.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1241.49975.71 27 OPM %11.1710.26 -PBDT95.4992.97 3 PBT49.3655.60 -11 NP36.4551.93 -30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 14:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements