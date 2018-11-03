Hinduja Global Solutions standalone net profit rises 21.01% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 4.02% to Rs 529.90 croreNet profit of Hinduja Global Solutions rose 21.01% to Rs 60.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 49.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 4.02% to Rs 529.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 509.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales529.90509.40 4 OPM %13.5815.87 -PBDT107.3882.86 30 PBT83.2662.21 34 NP60.4849.98 21
