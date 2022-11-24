Hinduja Leyland Finance standalone net profit rises 7.75% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.66% to Rs 661.87 croreNet profit of Hinduja Leyland Finance rose 7.75% to Rs 70.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 65.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.66% to Rs 661.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 651.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales661.87651.08 2 OPM %65.0766.17 -PBDT98.9193.80 5 PBT94.7190.87 4 NP70.8765.77 8
