JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

G R Infraprojects announces completion of road project in Andhra Pradesh
Business Standard

Hinduja Leyland Finance standalone net profit rises 7.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.66% to Rs 661.87 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Leyland Finance rose 7.75% to Rs 70.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 65.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.66% to Rs 661.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 651.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales661.87651.08 2 OPM %65.0766.17 -PBDT98.9193.80 5 PBT94.7190.87 4 NP70.8765.77 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU