Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit rises 44.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 44.22% to Rs 1221.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 846.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.34% to Rs 5144.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5552.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5144.795552.1431.5222.351882.611379.361630.641136.271221.23846.76

