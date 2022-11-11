Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit rises 44.22% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.34% to Rs 5144.79 croreNet profit of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 44.22% to Rs 1221.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 846.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.34% to Rs 5144.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5552.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5144.795552.14 -7 OPM %31.5222.35 -PBDT1882.611379.36 36 PBT1630.641136.27 44 NP1221.23846.76 44
