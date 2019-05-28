Hindustan Aeronautics standalone net profit rises 13.10% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.77% to Rs 10044.57 croreNet profit of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 13.10% to Rs 1177.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1040.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.77% to Rs 10044.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9068.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.84% to Rs 2282.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1987.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 19894.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 18519.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10044.579068.28 11 19894.1218519.25 7 OPM %24.8223.81 -22.3718.65 - PBDT2478.162317.59 7 4656.134186.82 11 PBT1974.181778.58 11 3627.643239.85 12 NP1177.291040.93 13 2282.441987.42 15
