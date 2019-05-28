Hindustan Aeronautics standalone net profit rises 13.10% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.77% to Rs 10044.57 crore

Net profit of rose 13.10% to Rs 1177.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1040.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.77% to Rs 10044.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9068.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.84% to Rs 2282.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1987.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 19894.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 18519.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

