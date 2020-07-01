Hindustan Bio Sciences standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 97.67% to Rs 0.85 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Bio Sciences rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 97.67% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 45.51% to Rs 1.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.850.431.943.5612.942.337.223.650.110.010.130.120.110.010.120.110.070.010.080.11

