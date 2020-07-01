Hindustan Bio Sciences standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2020 quarter
Hindustan Agrigenetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Hindustan Adhesives standalone net profit rises 735.71% in the December 2019 quarter
Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 278.38% in the March 2020 quarter
Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 12.99% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 97.67% to Rs 0.85 croreNet profit of Hindustan Bio Sciences rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 97.67% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 45.51% to Rs 1.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.850.43 98 1.943.56 -46 OPM %12.942.33 -7.223.65 - PBDT0.110.01 1000 0.130.12 8 PBT0.110.01 1000 0.120.11 9 NP0.070.01 600 0.080.11 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU