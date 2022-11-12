Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit declines 27.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.98% to Rs 61.98 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Composites declined 27.12% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.98% to Rs 61.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 50.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.61.9850.408.5013.135.266.793.024.642.663.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)