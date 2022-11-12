Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit declines 27.12% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.98% to Rs 61.98 croreNet profit of Hindustan Composites declined 27.12% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.98% to Rs 61.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 50.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales61.9850.40 23 OPM %8.5013.13 -PBDT5.266.79 -23 PBT3.024.64 -35 NP2.663.65 -27
