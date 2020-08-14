Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit declines 36.82% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Composites standalone net profit declines 29.64% in the June 2020 quarter
Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit declines 65.83% in the March 2020 quarter
Barometers hit day's high; metal shares in demand
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation to hike stake in Petronet MHB
Hindustan Foods resumes operations after receiving requisite permissions
-
Sales decline 38.78% to Rs 30.52 croreNet profit of Hindustan Composites declined 36.82% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.78% to Rs 30.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 49.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales30.5249.85 -39 OPM %13.5310.31 -PBDT4.165.18 -20 PBT1.892.85 -34 NP1.872.96 -37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU