Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit declines 36.82% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.78% to Rs 30.52 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Composites declined 36.82% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.78% to Rs 30.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 49.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.30.5249.8513.5310.314.165.181.892.851.872.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)