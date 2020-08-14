JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Xelpmoc Design and Tech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.67 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit declines 36.82% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 38.78% to Rs 30.52 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Composites declined 36.82% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.78% to Rs 30.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 49.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales30.5249.85 -39 OPM %13.5310.31 -PBDT4.165.18 -20 PBT1.892.85 -34 NP1.872.96 -37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 17:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU