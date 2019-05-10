Hindustan Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 427.87 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.34% to Rs 1322.45 croreNet loss of Hindustan Construction Company reported to Rs 427.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 20.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.34% to Rs 1322.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1442.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1961.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 77.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.12% to Rs 4341.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4575.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1322.451442.74 -8 4341.004575.08 -5 OPM %2.3011.05 -12.2914.07 - PBDT-153.1564.22 PL -47.39234.91 PL PBT-185.3129.03 PL -191.92111.97 PL NP-427.8720.09 PL -1961.7577.53 PL
