Hindustan Copper hits the roof after turnaround Q3 result

Hindustan Copper hit an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 69.15 after the PSU company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 108.19 crore in Q3 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 95.61 crore reported in Q3 FY20.

Consolidated net sales in Q3 FY21 zoomed 477% year-on-year to Rs 538.42 crore. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 3 February 2021.

The cooper miner reported a consolidated profit before tax of Rs 129.08 crore in Q3 FY21 compared with pre tax loss of Rs 121.2 crore in Q3 FY20. Current tax expense in Q3 FY21 stood at Rs 32.93 crore in Q3 FY21.

Hindustan Copper is engaged in exploration, exploitation, mining of copper and copper ore, including beneficiation of minerals, smelting and refining. The firm manufactures and markets copper cathode, continuous cast copper wire rod and metal in concentrate. The company also offers copper concentrate.

As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 76.05% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)