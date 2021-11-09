Hindustan Copper Ltd gains for third straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 132.65, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 276.85% in last one year as compared to a 42.84% jump in NIFTY and a 125.56% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 132.65, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 18042.45. The Sensex is at 60398.7, down 0.24%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has gained around 5.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5780.45, down 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 99.69 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

