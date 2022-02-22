Hindustan Copper Ltd sees sustained selling

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 112.4, down 4.14% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.23% in last one year as compared to a 15.16% rally in NIFTY and a 46.75% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 112.4, down 4.14% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.56% on the day, quoting at 16937.8. The Sensex is at 56792.03, down 1.55%.Hindustan Copper Ltd has eased around 6.84% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5658.95, down 2.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 78.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 45.8 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

