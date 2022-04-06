Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 0.29%, up for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 123, up 0.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.32% in last one year as compared to a 20.66% jump in NIFTY and a 55% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Copper Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 123, up 0.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 17880.65. The Sensex is at 59842.39, down 0.56%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has slipped around 1.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 9.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6640.45, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 62.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 123.35, up 0.28% on the day. Hindustan Copper Ltd is down 15.32% in last one year as compared to a 20.66% jump in NIFTY and a 55% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 47.91 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)