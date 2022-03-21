Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 1.23%, gains for third straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 118.95, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.15% in last one year as compared to a 16.42% gain in NIFTY and a 63.59% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 118.95, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 17155.9. The Sensex is at 57381.01, down 0.83%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has added around 3.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6183.8, up 2.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 81.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 119.7, up 1.83% on the day. Hindustan Copper Ltd is down 4.15% in last one year as compared to a 16.42% gain in NIFTY and a 63.59% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 45.9 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)