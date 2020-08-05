Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 2.22%, up for third straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 36.9, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.08% in last one year as compared to a 1.67% fall in NIFTY and a 8.17% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 36.9, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 11131.5. The Sensex is at 37772.46, up 0.22%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has dropped around 0.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 9.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2177.35, up 3.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)