Hindustan Foods board OKs stock split

Hindustan Foods announced that the company's board of directors approved the 5-for-1 stock split.

The board approved sub-division of equity share having face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up into five equity shares having face value of Rs 2 each.

Hindustan Foods is a contract manufacturing FMCG company. Its product range covers food & beverages, beauty & personal care, leather, sports footwear & accessories, home care, health & wellness and pest control.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Hindustan Foods fell 5.3% to Rs 12.25 crore on 18.4% rise in net sales to Rs 581.43 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of Hindustan Foods closed 1.68% lower to end at Rs 1,724.05 on the BSE

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)