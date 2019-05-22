Hindustan Foods standalone net profit declines 20.07% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 31.85% to Rs 83.96 crore

Net profit of declined 20.07% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.85% to Rs 83.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 63.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.42% to Rs 10.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 70.39% to Rs 236.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 138.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

