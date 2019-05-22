JUST IN
Hindustan Foods standalone net profit declines 20.07% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 31.85% to Rs 83.96 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Foods declined 20.07% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.85% to Rs 83.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 63.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.42% to Rs 10.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 70.39% to Rs 236.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 138.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales83.9663.68 32 236.60138.86 70 OPM %6.867.55 -8.617.24 - PBDT4.184.24 -1 17.049.87 73 PBT3.003.69 -19 13.918.65 61 NP2.192.74 -20 10.206.28 62

