Hindustan Hardy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.71% to Rs 5.47 croreNet Loss of Hindustan Hardy reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.71% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.4710.46 -48 OPM %-8.961.24 -PBDT-0.410.09 PL PBT-0.56-0.05 -1020 NP-0.40-0.04 -900
