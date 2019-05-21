Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit declines 38.46% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.22% to Rs 1.09 croreNet profit of Hindustan Housing Company declined 38.46% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.83% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 4.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.090.98 11 4.443.69 20 OPM %37.6133.67 -29.0529.27 - PBDT0.490.64 -23 1.771.63 9 PBT0.420.61 -31 1.471.53 -4 NP0.320.52 -38 1.191.20 -1
