Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit declines 38.46% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.22% to Rs 1.09 crore

Net profit of declined 38.46% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.83% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 4.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1.090.984.443.6937.6133.6729.0529.270.490.641.771.630.420.611.471.530.320.521.191.20

