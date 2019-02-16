Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company standalone net profit rises 667.92% in the September 2018 quarter
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company standalone net profit rises 170.47% in the December 2018 quarter
Hindustan Aeronautics standalone net profit rises 326.24% in the September 2018 quarter
Hindustan Zinc standalone net profit declines 29.76% in the September 2018 quarter
Hindustan Unilever standalone net profit rises 19.51% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 16.16% to Rs 1.15 croreNet profit of Hindustan Housing Company rose 66.67% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.16% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.150.99 16 OPM %25.2227.27 -PBDT0.430.32 34 PBT0.370.29 28 NP0.350.21 67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU