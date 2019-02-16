JUST IN
Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 16.16% to Rs 1.15 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Housing Company rose 66.67% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.16% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.150.99 16 OPM %25.2227.27 -PBDT0.430.32 34 PBT0.370.29 28 NP0.350.21 67

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 16:02 IST

