Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit rises 4.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 218.62% to Rs 124.58 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company rose 4.42% to Rs 17.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 218.62% to Rs 124.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.124.5839.1036.0944.1434.3321.7418.5416.1617.7116.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)