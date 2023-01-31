Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.52 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 69.70% to Rs 173.84 crore

Net Loss of Hindustan Organic Chemicals reported to Rs 13.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 20.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 69.70% to Rs 173.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 102.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.173.84102.44-1.95-9.79-13.39-20.70-13.69-20.99-13.52-20.57

