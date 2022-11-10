JUST IN
Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit rises 51.12% in the September 2022 quarter
Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.99 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.64% to Rs 139.36 crore

Net Loss of Hindustan Organic Chemicals reported to Rs 20.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 10.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.64% to Rs 139.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 118.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales139.36118.46 18 OPM %-12.390.20 -PBDT-20.94-10.29 -103 PBT-21.23-10.59 -100 NP-20.99-10.21 -106

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 07:59 IST

