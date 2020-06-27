Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.63% to Rs 64.79 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Tin Works declined 78.57% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.63% to Rs 64.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.55% to Rs 7.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.50% to Rs 297.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 336.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

