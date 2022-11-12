JUST IN
Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit rises 21.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.44% to Rs 146.71 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Tin Works rose 21.86% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.44% to Rs 146.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 108.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales146.71108.32 35 OPM %7.109.67 -PBDT10.479.44 11 PBT8.487.48 13 NP5.634.62 22

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:02 IST

