Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit rises 21.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.44% to Rs 146.71 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Tin Works rose 21.86% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.44% to Rs 146.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 108.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

