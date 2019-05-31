Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit rises 29.63% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 80.61 croreNet profit of Hindustan Tin Works rose 29.63% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 80.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 77.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.15% to Rs 7.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 336.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 314.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales80.6177.76 4 336.36314.52 7 OPM %6.040.01 -7.637.11 - PBDT3.873.69 5 20.3220.85 -3 PBT1.971.68 17 12.6912.92 -2 NP1.401.08 30 7.899.64 -18
