Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit rises 29.63% in the March 2019 quarter

ISGEC Heavy Engineering standalone net profit rises 17.43% in the March 2019 quarter
Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 80.61 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Tin Works rose 29.63% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 80.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 77.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.15% to Rs 7.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 336.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 314.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales80.6177.76 4 336.36314.52 7 OPM %6.040.01 -7.637.11 - PBDT3.873.69 5 20.3220.85 -3 PBT1.971.68 17 12.6912.92 -2 NP1.401.08 30 7.899.64 -18

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 09:07 IST

