Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit rises 29.63% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 80.61 crore

Net profit of rose 29.63% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 80.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 77.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.15% to Rs 7.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 336.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 314.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

80.6177.76336.36314.526.040.017.637.113.873.6920.3220.851.971.6812.6912.921.401.087.899.64

