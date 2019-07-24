Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 14.50% in the June 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Unilever standalone net profit rises 13.84% in the March 2019 quarter
Hindustan Aeronautics standalone net profit rises 13.10% in the March 2019 quarter
Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the December 2018 quarter
Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit declines 38.46% in the March 2019 quarter
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation standalone net profit rises 69.91% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 6.04% to Rs 10197.00 croreNet profit of Hindustan Unilever rose 14.50% to Rs 1792.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 1565.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 6.04% to Rs 10197.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 9616.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales10197.009616.00 6 OPM %26.7124.12 -PBDT2842.002443.00 16 PBT2613.002305.00 13 NP1792.001565.00 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU