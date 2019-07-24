Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 14.50% in the June 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Net profit of Hindustan Unilever rose 14.50% to Rs 1792.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 1565.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 6.04% to Rs 10197.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 9616.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales10197.009616.00 6 OPM %26.7124.12 -PBDT2842.002443.00 16 PBT2613.002305.00 13 NP1792.001565.00 15

First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:40 IST

