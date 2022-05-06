Hindustan Unilever Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2150.65, down 0.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.81% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 9.07% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2150.65, down 0.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.9% on the day, quoting at 16365.25. The Sensex is at 54704.76, down 1.79%.Hindustan Unilever Ltd has lost around 0.65% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37408.05, down 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2160.3, down 0.46% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd tumbled 10.81% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 9.07% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 57.57 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

