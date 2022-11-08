Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit rises 32.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.40% to Rs 8127.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Zinc rose 32.87% to Rs 2680.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2017.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.40% to Rs 8127.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5958.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8127.005958.0054.2355.984723.003564.003925.002862.002680.002017.00

