Hindustan Zinc Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 231.35, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 29% in last one year as compared to a 8.67% rally in NIFTY and a 12.61% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 231.35, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 13326.15. The Sensex is at 45496.64, down 0.13%.Hindustan Zinc Ltd has gained around 5.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 8.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3038.25, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.83 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)