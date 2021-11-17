Hindustan Zinc Ltd gains for fifth straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 330.05, up 0.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.24% in last one year as compared to a 38.68% jump in NIFTY and a 100.88% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 330.05, up 0.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 17943.4. The Sensex is at 60159.63, down 0.27%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has slipped around 14.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 10.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5586.35, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.89 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

