Hindustan Zinc Ltd jumps around 6%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 232.05, up 6.08% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.4% in last one year as compared to a 3.53% fall in NIFTY and a 4.29% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 232.05, up 6.08% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.24% on the day, quoting at 11239.1. The Sensex is at 38168.51, up 1.34%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added around 18.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2263.8, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.42 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

