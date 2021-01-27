Hindustan Zinc Ltd witnesses sustained selling

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 264.65, down 1.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.23% in last one year as compared to a 16.73% rally in NIFTY and a 20.75% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 264.65, down 1.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 14072.2. The Sensex is at 47747.55, down 1.24%.Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added around 9.45% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3236.35, down 1.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

