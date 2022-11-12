JUST IN
TCNS Clothing Co. standalone net profit declines 30.98% in the September 2022 quarter
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 106.98 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.16% to Rs 573.30 crore

Net Loss of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reported to Rs 106.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 58.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.16% to Rs 573.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 493.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales573.30493.55 16 OPM %-12.861.87 -PBDT-78.69-28.45 -177 PBT-106.98-58.22 -84 NP-106.98-58.19 -84

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:11 IST

