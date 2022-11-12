Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 106.98 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.16% to Rs 573.30 crore

Net Loss of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reported to Rs 106.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 58.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.16% to Rs 573.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 493.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.573.30493.55-12.861.87-78.69-28.45-106.98-58.22-106.98-58.19

