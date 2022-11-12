Hindusthan Udyog consolidated net profit declines 7.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.38% to Rs 2.44 crore

Net profit of Hindusthan Udyog declined 7.86% to Rs 8.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.38% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.441.69-63.11-82.848.909.628.679.418.679.41

