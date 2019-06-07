Hindusthan Udyog reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 6.77% to Rs 4.82 croreNet Loss of Hindusthan Udyog reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.77% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.825.17 -7 OPM %-25.93-35.20 -PBDT-0.71-0.58 -22 PBT-0.97-0.90 -8 NP-0.97-0.90 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU