Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.56 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.68% to Rs 113.27 croreNet loss of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reported to Rs 7.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.68% to Rs 113.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 216.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.41% to Rs 547.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 706.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales113.27216.48 -48 547.97706.22 -22 OPM %2.069.64 -5.095.76 - PBDT-6.8012.99 PL -11.6119.54 PL PBT-13.858.63 PL -39.853.20 PL NP-7.562.94 PL -15.81-2.82 -461
